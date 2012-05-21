HTC EVO 4G LTE Clears Customs, Set to Arrive May 24th

Good news for those who preordered or want to purchase the HTC EVO 4G LTE. Your long national nightmare is over as the smartphones have finally cleared customs and Sprint says that customers should start receiving them as soon as this Thursday, May 24th. The phones had been held up in customs due to a patent dispute between HTC and Apple, but apparently the dispute has been resolved.

The patent issue revolved around a feature in HTC's Sense UI that allowed users to choose which application would launch when tapping a phone number, email address or other piece of data. HTC modified the version of its phones sold in the U.S. so that tapping a phone number simply launches the dialer app or an email launches the email client. Users can use a screen in the settings menu to change which app launches when you tap each kind of text.

Users who are looking for a top-flight phone on Sprint should strongly consider the HTC EVO 4G LTE. When we reviewed the phone earlier this month, we gave it four stars for its gorgeous HD display, attractive interface, Google Wallet support and speedy camera.

via GigaOM