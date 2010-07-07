HP TouchSmart tm2 Gets a Touchpad Driver Upade, Better Star Rating

When we first reviewed HP's latest Windows 7 convertible, the TouchSmart tm2, we liked its snappy overall performance, elegant aluminum chassis, and relatively long battery life (thanks to the Core i3 ULV processor). But we ultimately didn't recommend the tablet because of its erratic touchpad. Well, thanks to a recent driver update from Synaptics, this system is much easier to use now. The highlight of this upgrade is the PalmCheck feature, which means the tm2 no longer registers accidental touches while typing. Because of this improvement we've increased the rating of the tm2 from 2.5 stars to 3 stars.

Check out the fully updated review here.