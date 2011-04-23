How to See Where Apple Has Been Tracking Your iPhone

So maybe you've heard how Apple actually tracks the general location of your iPhone randomly? So now you're curious to see where you've been tracked? Well, developers Alasdair Allan and Pete Warden have created an app that finds the stored tracking information on the computer that you've been syncing your iPhone with and displays it in an interactive map for you to see. Here's how to download and use this application on any newer Mac computer.

1. Head to the developers' site and download the application.

2. Unzip the iPhone Tracking .zip file.

3. Open the iPhone Tracking application.

4. The application will automatically start to run and display the map.

