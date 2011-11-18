The Recent Apps button on Android Honeycomb tablets makes it a breeze to switch between open programs by presenting live thumbnail views of what’s running. Even better, tablets running Android 3.1 and later allow users to see 10 apps or more, as opposed to just seven with Android 3.0. Find out how to multitask on your Android tablet below.

Switch Apps

Tap the Recent Apps button on the bottom left side of the screen next to the home button.

button on the bottom left side of the screen next to the home button. Scroll to the app that you would like to open .

that you would like to open . Select it.

Close Apps

Stop apps that are hogging system resources by digging into the Settings menu to close them. (Note: Tablets from companies that layer their own software on top of Android, such as the Lenovo K1 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, do not need this tip.)