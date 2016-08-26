The Quick Settings menu that pulls down from the top of the screen on Android devices provides easy access to a lot of actions and features, but what if its options don't fit your needs? For example maybe you never need to use location services or do not disturb? Android Nougat 7.0 enables users to reorganize this menu or add and remove items.

This way you can make it easier to enable Nougat's Data Saver feature, Cast to another device and clean up the drop-down menu. Here's how to Customize the Android Quick Settings Menu:

1. Swipe down from the top of the screen.

2. Tap the Down icon.

3. Tap Edit.

4. Drag and drop items, moving items around and between the top (shown) and bottom (hidden) sections. The top 5 (from top to bottom and left to right) will be the icons that appear in the preview version of Quick Settings.

You can tap the 3 dots button and tap Reset if you want to go back to the default settings.

You've customized the preview and full versions of Quick Settings!