How to Set Up Messages on Your iPad

On the iPhone and iPad. Messages (formerly iMessage) lets you send texts over Wi-Fi and LTE along with photos, videos, locations, and contacts to anyone with an Apple device running iOS.

Send Messages

  • Select the Messages app. You may have to login with your Apple ID
  • Hit the Compose Message icon in the Message column for a new message.
  • Enter the contact(s) for the message in the To: field.
  • Enter text in the blank field above the keyboard. Click the Photo icon and choose from an existing photo or take a new one. The app button allows for GIFs and other apps.

Receive Messages

Messages will send textx to the Apple ID you specify, but you can add additional e-mail accounts in the Settings menu.

  •  Go to Settings and select Messages.
  •  Send and Receive should be automatically filled with your Apple ID. If it's not up date it there.