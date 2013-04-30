Google Nexus 11 Tablet Reportedly Launching This Year

Like the grizzled veterans from a late-'80s buddy cop movie, Google and Samsung are reportedly getting ready to reenter the tablet trenches together in 2013 with the all-new Nexus 11. And according to SamMobile, the newest member of Google's Nexus lineup will also be the first tablet to get its power from Samsung's octa-core processor.

The 11-inch Nexus is expected to include both 2-megapixel front-facing and 8-megapixel rear-facing cameras, as well as a 64GB microSD Card slot. SamMobile doesn't say which version of Android the Nexus 11 would run, but if past precedent holds true, it would make sense for Google to bring out its device with the latest version of its OS, Android 5.0 Key Lime Pie.

Speculation about the newest version of Google's OS has been running rampant for some time, and with Google's annual I/O Conference just around the corner, it may just be time for Key Lime Pie to make its debut. If the report is accurate, the Nexus 11 would be Google's third tablet following the Samsung-made Nexus 10 and ASUS-made Nexus 7.

In addition to the Nexus 11, SamMobile's report also points to three additional Samsung tablets in the works: the Galaxy Tab 11, Galaxy Tab 8.0 and Galaxy Tab DUOS 7.0. The Galaxy Tab 11 features the same basic specs as the Nexus 11, though it will reportedly sport a dual-core processor rather than the Nexus 11's octa-core model.

The Galaxy Tab 8.0, meanwhile, includes an 8-inch, 1080p AMOLED display, 5-megapixel rear-facing and 2-megapixel front-facing cameras and a quad-core Exynos processor. Finally, the Galaxy Tab DUOS 7.0 will offer a 7-inch, 1024 x 600-pixel display, a dual-core processor and dual SIM Card slots.

via: SamMobile