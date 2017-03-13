Get the Ultimate Amazon Fire Tablet Bundle for $59

The Fire 7 Tablet is hands down the best budget tablet you can purchase. This week, Amazon's tablet is an even better bargain because it's being offered with a protective case and screen protector for a combined total of $59.99 via coupon code "FIREBUNDLE". That's $10 cheaper than the cost of the tablet alone and $43 cheaper than buying each item separately.

The Fire 7 offers easy access to Amazon's vast digital libraries, from its Kindle store to its digital video collection. If you're a Prime member, it's also an easy way to consume Amazon's content or take it on the road. But, even though we found Amazon's low-cost tablet sturdy enough for everyday use, it's still prone to receiving the same nicks and scratches as other tablets. That means sooner or later you'll have to invest in a case, screen protector, or both.

But rather than pay full price for those add ons, you can use coupon code "FIREBUNDLE" to take $10 off the cost of the tablet and get a free Amazon Fire Case and NuPro Fire Screen Protector 2-Pack. Even if you don't plan on taking your tablet on the road, it's a no-brainer deal because it takes $10 off the cost of the tablet's normal price.

However, Amazon's deal won't last forever and is valid through March 18 only.