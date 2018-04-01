Get a Free Echo Dot with the Amazon Fire HD 10

If you want a budget tablet with the best screen possible, it's hard to beat Amazon's Fire HD 10. The tablet's 1920 x 1200-pixel panel produces crisp, bright, and vivid images making it the best screen of any Fire device.

Although it's $149.99 price is a big jump from its Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets, Amazon is sweetening the HD 10's appeal by throwing in a popular freebie.

For a limited time, buy the Fire HD 10 at its list price of $149.99 and get a free Echo Dot. That's a savings of $49.99.

The current-gen tablet features a 1.8GHz processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. In our tests, the tablet was zippy and didn't stutter like Amazon's cheaper models. In fact, it earned a respectable 2,916 score on our Geekbench 4 test, which is just a few points shy of the 3,022 category average, but a big jump from the Fire HD 8's 1,785 score.

In terms of battery life, you can expect to get around 9 hours of battery life from the Fire HD 10.

Like Amazon's other tablets, the Fire HD 10 has Alexa built right in, which means you can set alarms, play music, and check local news via voice commands. With the bundled Echo Dot, you'll be able to stream your music onto more powerful speakers such as your home stereo system. The Echo Dot connects to external speakers either wirelessly via Bluetooth or via its included 3.5mm cable.

If you want a lag-free Fire tablet for your Netflix binges, the Fire HD 10 will not disappoint. The free Echo Dot is only icing on the cake.