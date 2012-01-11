Eyes On: Sony VAIO Ultrabook Concept Photos and Video

LAS VEGAS -- Sony hasn't entered the Ultrabook market yet, but the the VAIO laptop we just saw under glass here at CES certainly looks like one--and it's coming this year. Given that Sony helped pioneer the ultraportble notebook category, we have high hopes for this notebook, which will likely be a new model in the VAIO Z line. Read on to get our impressions, photos and a quick video.

The VAIO Ultrabook concept has a cool brushed metal finish with a classy chrome hinge. The notebook certainly looks thin, but Sony left room for a full size VGA port, which mobile professionals will appreciate. The machine has a chiclet-style keyboard and clickpad, and we're assuming this laptop will sport 1600 x 900 resolution for its 13-inch display. Would you choose this over the MacBook Air? Sound off in the comments below.