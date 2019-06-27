This Chrome Mini PC Packs Core i7 CPU, Supports 4K Output

Chromebook maker CTL recently unveiled its latest product, the Chromebox. The company is pushing the envelope, combining its powerful six-inch Chromebox with a 4K monitor, creating the new Core i7 Chromebox Workstation.

Starting at $799, the system is for professionals searching for a compact, Google Chrome-based productivity solution. $859 and $999, depending on the monitor size and display configuration.

Equipped with an 8 Gen Intel Core i7-8550U processor, this mini PC is packing plenty of processing power under the hood. The standard Workstation setup has 8GB of RAM and 32GB storage.

However, consumers can configure the Workstation with up to 32GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Monitor heights are also adjustable in options of 24 ($799) 27 ($859), and 28 inches ($999) respectively. Each monitor has 4K resolution.

The workstation also features an ethernet port, six USB ports, HDMI output, Bluetooth support, and a VESA mounting option.