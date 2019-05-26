How to Check Your VRAM in Windows 10

Whether you’re rocking a decked-out gaming laptop or even a sub-$1,000 one, you should know how much video memory (VRAM) you have, especially if you’re tackling demanding games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider or Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Of course, you could find your VRAM by Googling your GPU, but if you don’t know what GPU you have, that can be an issue. Here’s how to check your VRAM on Windows 10.

How to Find Your VRAM

1. Type "Display Settings" into the Windows 10 search bar and click on the first result.

2. Scroll down to the bottom of the Display page and click on Advanced Display Settings.

3. Click on the highlighted text at the bottom that reads Display adapter properties for Display 1.

4. You’ll see your VRAM, or Dedicated Video Memory, in the tab that pops up. However, if your laptop has two GPUs like mine does, you’ll only see the Intel GPU.

5. If you have two GPUs, go ahead and type "Run": into the Windows 10 search bar and open the app.

6. Type "dxdiag" into the bar and click OK. If it gives you a prompt about connecting to the internet, click Yes.

7. When the DirectX Diagnostic Tool opens, click on Display 2; you should see the information about your discrete GPU. The VRAM you have can be found at Display Memory.

We hope that this helps you to easily check your VRAM in Windows 10. If you’re looking for other tips like this one, you should check out our Windows 10 guide, as well as our numerous out of the box tips for when you buy a laptop.

Credit: Microsoft