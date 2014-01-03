How to Change Language on the Kindle Paperwhite

For those whose first language is not English, reading on an American Kindle Paperwhite isn't always ideal. That is, unless you know the trick to changing the default language. Amazon offers 11 options including Italian, German and even French Canadian. Here are the step-by-step instructions for how to make the switch.

1. Tap the menu button the top right of the screen, which looks like three horizontal lines. Tap Settings.

2. Tap the arrow next to Device Options.

3. Tap the arrow next to Personalize Your Kindle.

4. Tap the arrow next to Language.

5. Select the language you wish to change to and tap Ok.

6. Tap OK on the next pop-up. This will cause your Kindle Paperwhite to restart.