BlackBerry World Revamped: Apps, Movies, DRM-free Music

Research in Motion is working hard to build the hype as it nears closer to the launch of the new BlackBerry 10. Today, the company announced a revamped "unified multimedia storefront" called BlackBerry World, full of apps, movies and DRM-free music. Although RIM hasn't released any official numbers alluding to the size of their catalog, they claim the new store will be "one of the most robust music and video catalogs in mobile today."

Video download and rental services will initially be offered only in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. RIM asserts that most movies will be available in the BlackBerry World storefront the same day as the DVD release and television shows the day following its original air date. Music downloads will be DRM-free, a nice touch but a feature also available in the Google Play store and with Apple's iTunes.

RIM announced partnerships with a number of large studios, supporting their claim of featuring content from "all major studios, music labels and top local broadcast networks." Movie studios and independents include 20th Century Fox, Lionsgate, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, and Walt Disney Studios. Record labels include Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Matador Records and Warner Music Group.

"Music and video content is an integral part of a rich mobile experience," said Frank Boulben, Chief Marketing Officer at Research in Motion. "RIM is committed to working with content providers to bring the best, most up-to-date content to our customers with BlackBerry 10."