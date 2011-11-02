BlackBerry Torch 9810 Lands On T-Mobile for $249

T-Mobile just added another RIM device to its lineup, the BlackBerry Torch 9810. The high-end handset aimed at the business set will ship November 9 and cost $249 after rebate. Goodies inside include the current BlackBerry 7 OS, a 1.2-GHz processor, and a slide-out keyboard.

Also on board the BlackBerry Torch 9810 is a 5-megapixel camera with LED flash that can also double as an HD camcorder (720p). Of course, enjoying movies and pictures on the phone's small 3.2-inch touchscreen may prove to be a challenge. The BlackBerry Torch also connects to T-Mobile's HSPA+ 4G data network, all the better for downloading apps from the BlackBerry World store.

Budget shoppers will find the Torch 9810's $249 sticker price hard to swallow, but the expense is tempered by a classy look and what RIM calls a Zinc Grey finish. The question is whether fancy looks will be enough to sway potential buyers away from Android handsets.