BlackBerry Brings Out Stanley Cup to Showcase NHL GameCenter App

ORLANDO -- Just in time for the NHL Playoffs, BlackBerry is showing off its NHL GameCenter app with a very special guest, the Stanley Cup. On display at the handset maker's BlackBerry Live Showcase, the trophy drew throngs of BlackBerry developers and partners eager to have their pictures taken with the Cup. Considering BlackBerry is based in Canada, it makes sense the handset maker would bring out the NHL's top prize.

NHL GameCenter, which debuted late last month, is the official NHL app for BB10 and provides users with live scoring, game updates and more. Premium users get access to live radio broadcasts and in-game video highlights. Verizon users, however, get the best deal out of the lot, with exclusive access to live NBC national games.

Of course, if you're a true puck head, you can always step up to GameCenter Live and check out live out-of-market game video, access the app on multiple devices and get all other GameCenter Premium features.

BlackBerry is expected to make plenty of big announcements as part of its BlackBerry Live event, including U.S. pricing and availability details for its QWERTY keyboard-equipped Q10 handset. There have also been plenty of rumblings concerning the company's rumored BlackBerry R10, a reportedly low-cost alternative to the more premium Q10. Stay tuned for the latest news from BlackBerry Live right here.