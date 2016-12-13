Best Touch Bar Apps for Your New MacBook Pro

If you're the proud owner of a Touch Bar-equipped MacBook Pro (or just thinking about buying one), you're likely curious about what apps support the OLED strip. Those titles include Apple's own apps, such as Photos (where it can be used for image rotation and browsing) and Maps (where it gives you the option to call and share locations). While it's too early for all third-party apps to use the Touch Bar, early adopters include the password manager 1Password and the digital turntable app djay Pro.

Here are the best Touch Bar-friendly apps right now.

Adobe Photoshop

Designers everywhere, rejoice! Photoshop now supports Apple’s Touch Bar, letting you access Layer Properties, Brushes, and a customizable list of Favorites. So you can use the Touch Bar to access brush color and size, figure out which blend mode you want, and more.

Photos

Apple's Photos maybe the biggest benefactor of the Touch Bar, as it offers a ton of useful options when youedit an image in the app. Not only can you rotate an imageby dragging your finger across a dial, but it also gives buttons for rotations and crops.

Artistry Photo Pro

While the Touch Bar makes it easy for you to select different filters from the Artistry Photo Pro app, the Glance at Original button is the best shortcut itprovides. This way you can just hold down on the button to see if the editor's filtersactually improve your snapshot without having to click back and forth.

Messages

Emoji-lovers everywhere cried in joy when Apple revealed that the Touch Bar can be used as a means to easily access the cute, ubiquitous pictograms. It also automatically suggests emoji based on the words you're using, so theBeers emoji shows up when you type "Cheers" and hearts appear when you write "Love."

This powerfulpassword manager becomes so much more convenient on the Mac, as the Touch Bar addsTouch ID as an option for unlocking the app. You'll still need to enter your password manually once a week, butthis update makes the macOS version of 1Password just as easy to use as its iOS counterpart.

iTunes

Even though the Touch Bar removes the physical keys dedicated to rewind, play and fast-forward, you'll still get those as options on the OLED surface. The bigger news for Apple's media player is that the Touch Barlets you adda song to your queue or a playlist of your choice (which you'll select fromthe display strip).

Day One

The Touch Barmakes it even easier to flip throughyour entries in the digital journaling app Day One. It also serves as a helpful reminder to tag entries with photos, as they'll only appear as bluerectangles with the day's date without them.

djay Pro

The addition of the Touch Bar gives this Apple Design Award-winning app new powers, including the option to scratch and slice songs by sliding your fingers on the soundwaves. Wanna-beproducers can drop sound effects into songs from theTouch Bar, such as synths, gunshots, drum kicks and sirens.

Safari

The Touch Bar gives you more reasons to use Apple's own web browser,as it addsbuttons for opening search and adding new tabs, as well as built in back and forwards options.It also shows previews of your open tabs, which you can tap toopen, though at this size, it's hard torecognize a window.

Calendar

When you're creating new appointment entries, the Touch Bar offers to add invitees, select times and add a location. And if you're trying to pick a date, you can drag your finger across a series of months or days toperuse your schedule.

Maps

Apple Maps may not have the best rep, but the Touch Bar super-chargesit with options to calllocationswith a single tap, as well as to share it with a friend.If you haven't picked a destinationyet, you can easily search by category (includingrestaurants, bars, hotels, stores and movie theaters) with a series ofcandy-colored icons.

Finder

Sharing items is easier than ever, now that the Action widget is available when browsing files. It's right betweenbuttons for previewing files and assigning tags.

Apple Laptop Guide