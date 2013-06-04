AT&T BlackBerry Q10 Available for Pre-order June 5 for $199

AT&T customers are one step closer to getting their hands on BlackBerry's QWERTY keyboard-equipped Q10, with the carrier's announcement that it will begin selling pre-orders for the handset on June 5. AT&T joins Verizon as the only two carriers currently offering the Q10 for pre-order. Sprint and T-Mobile will also carry the smartphone, though they haven't announcement when it will be available.

Beyond its QWERY keyboard, the Q10 features that same internal specs as its touch screen sibling. It packs a dual-core 1.5-GHz processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Up front is a 2-megapixel front-facing camera and around back is an 8-megapixel shooter.

The Q10 does, however, have the advantage of coming pre-loaded with the latest version of BlackBerry's operating system, BB10.1. The updated OS includes features such as PIN messaging, customizable ringtones, an HDR camera mode and more.

AT&T will offer the Q10 in BlackBerry's traditional black coloring. If you're looking for something a little brighter, you can grab a white Q10 exclusively through Verizon.

The Q10's release is of the utmost important for BlackBerry's fate in the U.S. market. Though the touch screen-equipped Z10 was released several months ago, analysts have been wary of its sales performance. Varying reports indicate that the Z10's sales have been underwhelming, though BlackBerry remains positive about it's future.

Will you buy a Q10? Let us know in the comments below.