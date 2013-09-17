ASUS Debuts PadFone Infinity With Snapdragon 800 processor

Surprise, surprise. ASUS has rolled out the latest version of its unique PadFone Infinity in Taiwan, just a week after posting a video previewing the device, and it looks to be a relatively big improvement over its predecessor. The PadFone Infinity, not to be confused with ASUS' FonePad, is a combination tablet-smartphone device, that uses the handset's brains to power the slate.

The smartphone portion of the PadFone features a 5-inch, 1920 x 1080 Super IPS display, the same as the one found on the previous generation PadFone. Inside, however, the smartphone gets 2.2-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor with 2GB of RAM. That's a big upgrade from the original PadFone, which came equipped with a 1.7-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor with 2GB of RAM.

MORE: Best Tablets 2013

Onboard storage for the new PadFone, however, shrinks from an available 32GB or 64GB to 16GB or 32GB. To offset the loss, though, the handset now includes a microSD card slot, as well as 50GB of cloud storage through ASUS WebStorage for free for two years.

Beyond, those changes, the new PadFone Infinity is essentially unchanged from the original. The battery is still listed at 2,400 mAh and the rear and front cameras come in a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixels, respectively. On the software side, ASUS added a new PixelMaster app that allows the camera to adjust the size of each pixel to ensure the quality of your image no matter your shooting environment. According to ASUS, the app allows for improved low-light shooting by increasing light sensitivity up to 400 percent.

On the tablet side, the PadFone Infinity features a 10-inch 1920 x 1080 Super IPS display, just like its older sibling. The tablet also gets its own 5,000 mAh battery pack. Combined with the phone's 2,400 mAh battery, ASUS says users can see up to 410 hours of standby time over 3G.

Unfortunately, for U.S. customers, it doesn't appear as though ASUS will be bringing its new PadFone Infinity to The States. If you're really itching for it, though, you can always import one.