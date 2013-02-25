ASUS PadFone Infinity: 5-inch Smartphone Meets 10-inch Tablet

ASUS' original PadFone, the company's smartphone and tablet combo first bowed at Mobile World Congress 2012. And one year later here we are with the new PadFone Infinity. This version of the PadFone brings together a 5-inch smartphone with a 10.1-inch tablet dock, eliminating the need for users to have two different devices.

The PadFone Infinity's exterior is constructed of areospace-grade aluminum and measures 5.6 x 2.9 x 0.2 ~ 0.4 inches and weighs 4.9 ounces when used as a smartphone and 10.4 x 7.1 x 0.4 inches and 1.2 pounds in tablet mode. The smartphone offers a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 HD display with an impressive 441 pixels per inch.

Up front the Android Jelly Bean-powered PadFone rocks a 2-megapixel camera, while the rear offers a 13-megapixel shooter. ASUS says the rear-facing camera can capture up to 100 sequential photos at 8 frames per second while simultaneously recording 1080p video.

Power for the Padfone comes from a 1.7-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor and 2GB of RAM. Storage options range from 32GB to 64GB, Users also get access to two years of 50GB of free online storage via ASUS' WebStorage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE and HSPA+ 42. Pre-loaded apps include SuperNote 3.1 and ASUS Echo voice control.

The PadFone's tablet dock sports a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 Super IPS dispay with 244 pixels per inch. Slide the PadFone into the tablet dock and apps will automatically adjust to the dock's larger screen. Like the original PadFone, the PadFone Infinity serves as the brains for the tablet dock, and with the phone's aforementioned horsepower, it should have no problem doing so.

ASUS has no current plans to bring the PadFone Infinity to the U.S., but with its impressive specs and 4G LTE connectivity, we're hoping the company changes its mind soon.