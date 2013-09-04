ASUS Announces MeMO Pad 8 and MeMO Pad 10 Budget Tablets

ASUS is no stranger to the Android budget tablet space, and today the manufacturer has introduced new 8-inch and 10-inch slates aimed at the cash conscious.

Announced at IFA, the MeMO Pad 8 is similar to the MeMO Pad HD 7 tablet announced at Computex earlier this year. It comes with the same 720p display, 5-MP rear-facing camera and 1.2-MP front shooter, and also runs on Android 4.2 out of the box.

Both slates come with a quad-core processor, but the MeMO Pad 8’s is clocked slightly faster at 1.6-GHz while the HD 7’s rings in at 1.2-GHz. The MeMO Pad 8 also comes with dual speakers with Asus’ SonicMaster technology. Measuring 8.3 x 5 x 0.3 inches and weighing 12.3 ounces, the ASUS MeMo Pad 8 is just barely larger and heavier than the 7.7 x 4.7 x 0.4-inch 11-ounce HD 7.

Meanwhile, ASUS has also announced a refreshed budget-friendly version of its MeMO Pad FHD 10 LTE, which was unveiled last month. The new tablet, simply dubbed the MeMO Pad 10, comes with a 10.1-inch 1280 x 800 display, a 1.6-GHz quad-core processor, and a 2-megapixel rear camera with a 1.2-megapixel front camera. The previously announced FHD 10 LTE, however, features an upgraded 1920 x 1200 display and also comes with a quad-core processor.

Pricing and availability for both tablets has yet to be announced, but they will both come in white, grey and pink color options when they do launch.