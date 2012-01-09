ASUS Eee Pad Transformer Prime TF700T to Offer 1920 x 1200 Screen, Tegra 3 Power

As we pointed out in our Tech to Watch series, high-resolution displays will be a big trend in the tablet space this year. Following Acer's announcement of the 1080p Iconia Tab A700 yesterday, today ASUS unveiled the Eee Pad Transformer Prime TF700T, an update to the popular Transformer Prime TF201 that includes an eye-popping 10.1-inch, 1920 x 1200 resolution IPS screen.

Like the TF201, the Transformer Prime TF700T has a quad-core Nvidia Tegra 3 CPU, an 8-MP rear camera. The TF700T has the same .3-inch thick, 1.2-pound chassis as its predecessor and even uses the same keyboard dock as the TF201. The back panel has been modified slightly to enhance Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS reception. The front camera has been upgraded to 2-MP from 1.2-MP so you can chat in HD.

The real news here is the TF700T's screen, which at 1920 x 1200, is actually a little higher resolution than full HD, which has fewer vertical pixels at 1920 x 1080. It's also a lot sharper than the 1280 x 800 panels that have been standard on 10-inch Android tablets, including the TF201, since the launch of Honeycomb last Spring.

Higher resolution screens provide significantly sharper images, because each pixel is smaller, making it harder to distinguish the dots. At 1920 x 1200, the Transformer Prime TF700T has a pixel density of 224.17 pixels-per-inch which compares very favorably to the 149.45 PPI turned in by all of its 1280 x 800 predecessors. Having more pixels also means that the device should show more of your favorite web pages "above the fold" and require less scrolling.

We look forward to testing out the Eee Pad Transformer Prime TF700T's high-res screen later today. The tablet will be available in Q2 with pricing of $599 and $699 for the 32GB and 64GB versions respectively.