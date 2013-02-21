ASUS' 10.1-Inch MeMO Pad Smart Coming to U.S. for $299

After spending some time abroad, it looks like ASUS' 10-inch Android-Powered MeMO Pad Smart is finally heading to the U.S. Priced at a budget-friendly $299, the slate will go toe-to-toe with the likes of Amazon's $299 Kindle Fire HD 8.9 and the Google's $399 Nexus 10. Coincidentally, at 0.4 inches thick and 1.3 pounds, the MeMO Pad Smart measures up nicely with Google's tablet.

The MeMO Pad Smart packs a Nvidia Tegra 3 processor, 16GB of on-board storage expandable via an SD card slot and Android 4.1. Up front is a 1.2-megapixel camera, while the rear sports a 8-megapixel shooter. ASUS' tablet may have the processing chops match wits with the 10-inch competition, but with its $299 price tag comes some trade offs, specifically when it comes to the display.

ASUS says the MeMO Pad Smart will include a 1280 x 800 resolution IPS display, which is lower than both the Nexus 10's 2560 x 1600 display and the Kindle Fire HD 8.9's 1920 x 1200 screen. ASUS says the MeMO Pad Smart's audio duties will be handled by the company's SonicMaster sound technology.