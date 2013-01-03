Archos Remote Control Brings Multitouch Android to Your TV

Want to blast your enemies into oblivion while playing your Android games on the big screen? Archos just made that possible with its TV Connect multitouch remote for Android. Debuting at CES 2013, the device turns any HDTV into an Android-powered smart TV that you can operate just like an Android tablet.

Instead of performing swipe and tap functions on the TV screen, you'll execute those functions using the remote. Users can use the pointer to tap, swipe and zoom in and out, as well as perform gaming functions with the dual thumb sticks. The TV Connect also features a full keyboard with Android shortcuts such as voice typing.

Not only can users play games on their TV, they can also perform such tasks as surfing the Web, streaming video through YouTube, sending emails and launching and working in apps. Plus, LED lights will alert you to an incoming call, and the remote includes an HD webcam for video chatting.

TV Connect will be available for sale in February running Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, and will retail for $129.