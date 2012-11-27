Apple's Siri is Heading to Chevy's 2013 Spark and Sonic

Apple's Siri is moving beyond the confines of the iPhone and iPad and is taking its show on the road, literally. Chevy announced today at the L.A. Auto Show that its 2013 Spark and Sonic LTZ and RS models are getting full Siri integration, allowing users to control the voice-activated digital assistant directly from their cars.

The feature is being rolled into Chevy's MyLink infotainment system and will be accessible via the Spark and Sonic's steering wheel-mounted voice activation button. Once a driver syncs their iPhone or iPad with MyLink via Bluetooth, Siri will become fully operational using the vehicles' Eyes Free mode.

If you're wondering whether Chevy is blocking any of Siri's functionality, you'll be happy to know that it's not. Users will be able to make hands-free calls, play songs stored in their iTunes library or switch between terrestrial and satellite radio, listen to and compose text and iMessages, add calendar appointments and even post to Facebook or Twitter.

Chevy does, however, limit Siri's responses to more complex questions, by not allowing it to display web pages on your iOS device. The automaker also keeps your device's display from lighting up when Siri is being access to keep distractions to a minimum.