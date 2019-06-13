Apple's Next 2019 MacBooks Teased by Registered Model Numbers

Who's ready for more new MacBooks?

Credit: Laptop Mag

Apple, hot on the heels of its 2019 MacBook Pros, is already registering its next MacBooks. A new report shows the company revealing 7 new product numbers, the 5-character codes that it classifies its laptops with, published at the Eurasian Economic Commission database, reported by MacRumors.

The laptop model numbers listed on the site, which claims they are for "personal portable computers" set to run macOS 10.14, are A2141, A2147, A2158, A2159, A2179, A2182, and A2251. The site does not note any other details about these MacBooks.

MORE: MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar (2019) Review

The current MacBook rumors, though, suggest that 2019 could see a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a new MacBook keyboard design. Meanwhile, the 12-inch MacBook hasn't been updated in more than 2 years, dating back to the June 5, 2017 reveal.

We hope that new MacBook keyboard happens, as there's a growing consensus that Apple needs to ditch the Butterfly switch to regain its users' trust. Last year's Eurasian Economic Commission filings teased 5 model numbers in July, and by the end of the year Apple had released the Retina MacBook Air and updated two of its MacBook Pros.