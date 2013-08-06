Apple and Samsung Lock Up Two-Thirds of U.S. Smartphones

Just as studies are showing that Apple and Samsung are losing market share globally, a new Nielsen report shows that the two smartphone giants are still doing well in the U.S. Apple's iPhone accounts for a whopping 40 percent of all smartphones owned by U.S. consumers in the second quarter of 2013, while Samsung takes up 24.7 percent, adding to a total of almost 65 percent between the two.

The study of American mobile subscribers as of Q2 2013 found that the majority of subscribers use smartphones (62 percent). Android is the most popular operating system, as it is running on 52 percent of smartphones in the U.S., just ahead of the iOS 40 percent. Although taking only a tiny portion of the market, Windows Phones are growing in popularity, now up to 2.3 percent.

Samsung was the most popular Android smartphone manufacturer, beating other popular Android phone makers such as HTC (9 percent), Motorola (9 percent) and LG (7 percent), while Windows phone users preferred Nokia's flagship phones like the Nokia Lumia 1020.