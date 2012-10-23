Apple Refreshes the Mac Mini, Bringing more Power, Storage

Apple has refreshed the Mac Mini, the tiny mini-computer that's roughly the size of a cigar box. This full-featured machine doesn't include a monitor, keyboard or mouse, and instead connects to external peripherals.

Despite the size, the Mac Mini isn't lacking for features or ports. This device includes Gigabit Ethernet, FireWire 800, HDMI, Thunderbolt, USB 3, audio in/out and an SD Card slot. Inside the computer is either a dual- or quad-core Intel i5 or i7 Ivy Bridge processor, Intel HD Graphics 4000 GPU and Bluetooth 4.0. It's available with up to 1TB or hard drive space and up to 16 GB of RAM.

The Mac Mini starts at $599 for a 1.5-GHz dual-core i5 model, with 4GB of RAM and a 500GB hard drive. It's also available as a server for those running their own networks, starting at $999 for 2.3-GHz quad-core i7 with 4GB of RAM and 2TB of internal storage. Both are available, and will start shipping, today.