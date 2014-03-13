Trending

iWatch Gets Closer as Apple Patents Wrist Pedometer

Apple still hasn't announced plans to release an iWatch, but the evidence of one continues to mount. The iPhone maker recently patented a special type of pedometer that can locate itself on the user's body, an invention that could find its way into Apple's first wearable device. 

According to a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office filing from Mar. 13, Apple's "Wrist Pedometer Step Detection" patent describes "optimizations for detecting steps when a pedometer is worn at a user's wrist." The patented technology is meant to accurately track the amount of steps a user takes, whether they wear their device around their wrist, arm or ankle. 

According to the USPTO listing, a future Apple smartwatch could use frequencies to determine where on the body the device is being worn. The patent also includes support for inputs like a thumb wheel, USB port and stylus. Unsurprisingly, Apple's newly-patented tech could "include the functionality of an MP3 player, such as an iPod." 

Some analysts say an iWatch could be revealed later this year. A recent New York Times report notes that Apple is considering a solar-powered battery for its wearable, while previous findings suggest that the iWatch could ship with a flexible OLED display and slap-bracelet design. The smartwatch is expected to run a fully-functional version of iOS, with the ability to interact with both your iPhone and devices around the home. 