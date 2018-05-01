Take $100 Off Apple's Best iPad

Apple's iPad family has grown leaps and bounds in the past few years, but if you're looking for an iPad that provides the perfect mix of power, battery life, and portability, you'd be hard pressed to find a tablet that tops the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Being the middle child in Apple's lineup, this Editors' Choice tablet can outperform Apple's 9.7-inch iPad and run circles around its 12-inch MacBook. Its battery also lasts longer than the 12.5-inch iPad Pro's battery because it has a smaller screen to keep aglow.

Buy on Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy is offering the base 64GB iPad Pro for $599.99 ($50 off). If you need more storage space, you can get the 256GB model for $699.99 ($100 off) or the 512GB model for $899.99 ($100 off).

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro offers blazing fast performance with nearly 14 hours of battery life. It packs Apple's A10X Fusion Chip, a 10.5-inch 2,224 x 1,668 LCD with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4GB of RAM, 12MP rear camera, and a 7MP Facetime camera.

In addition to the iPad Pro, Best Buy is also offering the Apple Smart Keyboard for $143.99 ($16 off) and the Apple Pencil for $93.99 ($6 off). Both are rarely discounted and at their lowest prices of the year.