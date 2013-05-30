Apple Unveils New 16GB iPod Touch for $229

If your music library isn’t quite big enough to fill a whole 32GB, Apple has you covered. Months after the company launched its fifth generation iPod Touch, Apple has unveiled a new 16GB version for $229. The newly introduced model is nearly identical to its 32GB and 64GB counterparts, but with no rear-facing camera.

The 16GB fifth-gen iPod Touch is only available in Black & Silver at the moment and is powered by Apple’s dual-core A5 chip. It comes with a 4-inch Retina display touch screen, support for Siri and a front-facing FaceTime HD camera in the same 6.1mm-thick aluminum casing as the other fifth-gen variants.

To put this in perspective, $70 more will get you twice the storage space (32GB for $299) and both front and rear-facing cameras. For a pricier $399, you can get quadruple the storage space along with both cameras and all other iPod Touch features.

Now that three storage capacities are available, Apple seems to have discontinued the fourth generation model in favor of its newest version. The new 16GB iPod is available to order now and Apple promises purchases will ship within 24 hours.