Apple Imitates Santa with 12 Days of Gifts in U.S.

Traditionally only available in Canada, Europe, Japan and a few other countries, Apple is bringing its 12 Days of Gifts to the U.S. this year. That means the iPad and iPhone maker will offer a free video, song, game, book or app each day between December 26 to January 6, if you have downloaded the free app.

Other countries are also getting in on the fun, including Russia. The download is available now via the App Store, but will not be active until Dec. 26. Once downloaded, you can tell the app to ping you with notifications when new gifts are available each day. Each gift will only be available for 24 hours. To get the 12 Days of Gifts you will need iOS 7, so no iPad 1 or early model iPhones will be eligible.

Apple has not offered any details about what it will be giving away, but we do know that the offerings will be different from country to country. In year's past the company has given away TV show episodes from "Sherlock" and "How I Met Your Mother," books by Ken Follett, and games from Electronic Arts, as well as music from One Direction and Maroon 5.

We're hoping to see an episode or two of "Game of Thrones." What would you like to see Apple include in its 12 Days of Gifts?