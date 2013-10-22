Apple Passes 1 Million iOS Apps

Apple has just announced that its iOS App Store now houses more than 1 million apps -- putting it right on pace with Google's Play store.

Apple CEO Tim Cook made the announcement at the company's Oct. 22 event, adding that the store has seen more than 60 billion app downloads to date. Developers also garnered more than 13 million in revenue from the iOS App Store. Comparatively, Google's Play store announced that its selection of Android apps had reached more than 1 million apps at its July event, where it unveiled the new Nexus 7 tablet and updates to the Android platform.

Cook also revealed that 64 percent of Apple mobile devices are now running on iOS 7, which launched a little over one month ago. According to Cook, it only took five days for iOS 7 to land on more than 200 million devices.

"It's the biggest change to iOS since the original iPhone," the Apple CEO said on stage.

Apple is expected to unveil two new iPads at today's event-- a new iPad Mini with Retina display and a fifth-generation 9.7-inch iPad. Stay tuned for more updates.