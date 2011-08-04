Android Users: Never Lose Your Car Again

Owners of Android phones will now never lose their cars in a parking lot. Available from AppBrain, the app, called Car Finder AR, uses augmented reality to help you find your car when you can't remember what section of lot at the mall it was in or which side street you left it on.

The app uses the phone's camera image of your surroundings and projects directions for you to follow. It also has a map, can manage up to three cars at once and includes features such as a parking meter alarm. You can also email the car's location to another device, though that seems more useful as an anti-theft measure.

The app comes in a free demo version and a full one for $3.14.

