Amazon Kindle Fire HD 2 Rumored Specs Revealed

Amazon Kindle Fire loyalists that are holding out on buying the new Nexus 7, now is the time to get excited. While some early details leaked several weeks ago, a new report has outed the full spec listings for the next wave of Amazon's esteemed tablets.

Amazon apparently will be revamping its entire Kindle lineup this fall, with new versions of the standard 7-inch Kindle Fire, the Kindle Fire HD 7, and the 8.9-inch Kindle Fire HD on the way. According to BGR, the upgraded Kindle Fire HD 7 will boast a 1920 x 1200-pixel screen and will run on a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800. The slate will arrive in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB models, with 2GB of RAM and a specialized version of Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean.

The standard Kindle Fire HD is getting a proportionate upgrade to it's 7-inch counterpart, with a 2560 x 1600 display, 8-MP rear camera (the Kindle Fire HD 7 still only has a front camera), and the same CPU and RAM capabilities as the new 7. In addition to a better processor and improved display, the new Kindle products are believed to be lighter than the 13.9-ounce Kindle Fire HD 7 and 20-ounce Kindle Fire HD.

With the new Nexus 7 in stores and no known changes coming to Apple's iPad, Amazon's new line of Kindle Fire devices are among the most-anticipated tablets on the market. Current reports are pointing to a release window as early as September, so Amazon users might not have to wait long to experience the most refined Kindle products yet.