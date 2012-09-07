Alleged HTC One X+ Specs Tweeted by XDA Developer

Any time rumored device specs pop up on Twitter, you'd be wise to take the information with a handful of salt. But when that Tweet comes from a respected XDA forum member with a history of stumbling into early information, it's worth toning down the skepticism and paying a bit of attention. @Football4PDA is the Twitter handle of one such fellow, and he claims to have the inside scoop on the specs of the rumored-to-be-upcoming HTC One X+.

According to the developer, the HTC One X+ should sport the same 5.3 x 2.8 x 0.36 inches size and 4.5 oz. weight as the original HTC One X. The backbones of the phone should be a decent improvement if the report is accurate, however, with a 1.6GHz quad-core Nvidia Tegra 3 AP37 processor, 32GB of storage, and 1GB of RAM. The battery size is reported to hold steady at 1800mAh, which offered fairly good endurance in the first version.

Folks who complain about a fragmented Android landscape will be happy to hear that @Football4PDA claims the HTC One X+ runs the latest and greatest version of the operating system, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, along with an updated 4.5 version of HTC's Sense skin. Engadget saw a phone with similar specs show up in the benchmark tests at the NenaMark website early last month, which add credence to @Football4PDA's claims.

HTC is also rumored to be working on an updated HTC Flyer 2 tablet as well as a 5-inch phone that could be released later this month. The company is also said to have an impending Windows Phone hidden up its sleeve.

Via Engadget