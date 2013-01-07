Alcatel Debuts Trio of Sub-$200 Android Tablets at CES 2013

The CES 2013 floor is full of inexpensive alternatives to the leading name brand gadgets. Case in point, Alcatel has debuted a set of 7- and 8-inch tablets for less than $200. In the 7-inch range there's the One Touch Tab7 and the One Touch Tab7 HD.

Priced at $129, the 12.3 ounce, 7.5 x 4.6 x 0.4-inch Tab7 features a 7-inch, 1024 x 600-pixel TFT display. It's also sporting a 1-GHz single-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage. Unlike most tablets on the market, the Tab7 lacks a rear-facing camera relying on a VGA front-camera.

Similar to the Tab7, the 7.5 x 4.3 x 0.4-inch One Touch Tab7 HD weighs in at 12.3 ounces. Living up the HD in its name, the $149 Tab7 HD features a 7-inch, 1280 x 700-pixel IPS display. The tablet also features a 1.6-GHz CPU, 8GB of storage, a 2-megapixel rear-facing camera and a front-facing VGA camera. Both versions of the Tab7 are running on Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean) and have microUSB and MicroSD Cards.

Alcatel's also releasing the One Touch Tab8 for folks who prefer a larger display. Priced at $179, the Tab8 (14.1 ounces, 7.8 x 6.1 x 0.3 inches) features an 8-inch, 1024 x 768p IPS display, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The Android Jelly Bean-powered device has both a microUSB and microSD slot as well as a 2-megapixel rear-facing camera and a VGA front-facing camera.

All of Alcatel's new tablets will be available in the U.S. sometime in Q3.