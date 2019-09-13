Act Fast: Apple's New 10.2-inch iPad Is Already on Sale

Well, that didn't take long. Just days after announcing a new 10.2-inch iPad at the Steve Jobs Theater, Amazon is already slashing the price of Apple's tablet.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) on sale for $399.99. That's $29 off and the first deal we've seen for Apple's tablet.

Get the Apple 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) for $399.99 ($29 off)

The new iPad sports a bigger 10.2-inch screen and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard, which lets you use the tablet like you would a traditional laptop. Otherwise, it packs the same A10 Fusion chip as its predecessor, which won our Editor's Choice award back in June.

Unfortunately, the 32GB model isn't on sale. However, these days 32GB of storage is painfully insufficient, so we would've recommended opting for the 128GB model anyway.

If you want more power and can afford to spend more money for it, Apple also dropped the price of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro by $200 after Tuesday's keynote.