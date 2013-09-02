Acer Announces 10-inch Iconia A3 Tablet To Be Unveiled At IFA 2013

In addition the the new laptops, All-in-one desktops and smartphones it plans to unveil at IFA Berlin, Acer will be taking the wraps off of a new 10-inch Android tablet, the Iconia A3. The Iconia A3 will come with a 1280 x 800 resolution display with wide viewing angles and Dolby Digital Plus speakers on each side, along with a quad-core 1.2-GHz cortex A7 processor and Android 4.2 OS. The Iconia A3 also boasts Acer's Intellispin feature which will detect the device's orientation even while it is laying on a flat surface.

Measuring a slim 0.39 inches and weighing just 21 ounces, the Iconia A3 has a silver profile and white back cover that are similar to those on previous Acer tablets. It will also sport a 5-MP rear camera, along with a micro HDMI port and a microSD card reader. Consumers can choose between 16GB and 32GB of internal storage as well as Wi-Fi and 3G models.

The Wi-Fi version of the Iconia A3 will be available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in early October for 249 Euros (converts to US$328) while the 3G configuration will be available in those regions a month later in November for 299 Euros (US$394). The company has yet to release U.S. pricing.

Considering the modest specs and pricing, the A3 looks to attract budget-conscious users who want a 10-inch tablet, but don't want to spend a lot of money to get one. Whether it stands out in a crowded Android tablet marketplace remains to be seen.