Samsung The Frame QLED TVs are up to $500 off right now, how to get a free soundbar

Samsung's Black Friday in July sale slashes up to $500 off its artsy The Frame TVs. Plus, for a limited time, you can get a free soundbar, here's how:

Select a 65-85-inch size The Frame QLED TV and click "Add to cart". Your free Samsung Q-Symphony HW-S61D Soundbar (valued at $350) will automatically be added to your order.

As part of the sale, you can get the 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV (2024) for $1,699. That's $300 off its normal price of $1,999 and one of the biggest discounts I've seen on this Samsung TV. Since the free soundbar included in this deal costs $350, that's a total savings of $650.

This trumps the Woot deal we saw back in April which slashed $500 off the standalone TV.

Today's best Samsung The Frame TV deal

65" Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV (2024): $1,999 $1,699 @ Samsung

For a limited time, save $300 on the 2024 65-inch model Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV. To further sweeten the deal, Samsung is throwing a free Q-Symphony HW-S61D soundbar. What sets Samsung's The Frame QLED TV apart from other TVs is that it doubles as a work of art when it's not in use. This refreshed release retains the same thin and sleek design as its predecessor and sits flush against the wall to look like a framed painting or photo. Features: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz QLED display, HDR 10+, Art mode, anti-reflection with matte display, motion sensor + brightness sensor, Quantum processor 4K, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant Price check: Amazon $1,699| Best Buy $1,699

Samsung's The Frame TV 2024 brings more energy efficiency than its predecessor alongside a host of other nifty upgrades.

Although we didn't test it, our sister site Tom's Guide went hands-on with Samsung's latest lifestyle TV. They liked the new model's art mode aesthetic, new dynamic refresh rate, and free art curation. Just about the only bone they had to pick with it was its off-angle viewing.

If you're in the market for a new TV and want to spruce up your decor, Samsung's The Frame QLED TV is worth considering. Especially at up to $500 off and with a free soundbar to boot.