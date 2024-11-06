Windows 10 users, you don't have to upgrade to Windows 11 in 2025 — but it will cost you

News
By
published

Microsoft reveals consumer pricing for Windows 10's Extended Security Updates

Windows 10 retail box casting a shadow on a blue backdrop
(Image credit: Microsoft / Laptop Mag)

Microsoft will officially end support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. This means the company will no longer provide technical support or security updates for its operating system.

Microsoft will continue to support businesses using Windows 10 beyond its 2025 end-of-support date through Extended Security Updates (ESU).

However, Microsoft has recently revealed that regular consumers will also have access to vital ESU too — for a price.

Windows 10 Extended Security Updates: What you need to know

For the first time, consumer laptops and PCs can enroll in Microsoft's Extended Security Updates (ESU) program to receive major security updates throughout 2025 and into 2026.

While this will help to keep many machines secure for another year of use, this program is seen as a "last resort option" by Microsoft and won't offer the complete level of support Windows 10 users have previously had access to.

Sadly, Microsoft's ESU will only cover critical and important security updates. Those enrolled in the plan will still lose out on technical support, general bug fixes, and feature updates.

At this moment, Microsoft plans to offer consumer PCs a single year of ESU for a one-time $30 fee with the option to enroll becoming available closer to Windows 10's end-of-support date.

Windows 10 Extended Security Updates for business

Alternatively, businesses can enroll in Microsoft's ESU for up to three years, providing vital security fixes well into 2028. That said, the cost to businesses is much higher and will exponentially increase year-over-year.

  • $61 for first year of Windows 10 ESU
  • $122 for second year of Windows 10 ESU
  • $244 for third year of Windows 10 ESU

Unfortunately, savvy business users looking to save money by purchasing only a single year of Microsoft's ESU will still be required to pay for prior updates.

If a business enrolls a machine for Windows 10 ESU in year two of the program (at a cost of $122), it will also be required to pay for the first year of updates ($61), raising the cumulative price to $183.

What to do when Windows 10 support ends

Whether you're a consumer or a business that opts for Microsoft's ESU or not, the fact remains that Windows 10 is slowly approaching its end of life.

While the ESU offered by Microsoft may add 1-3 years of additional support to your operating system, you will eventually need to make a decision on what to do when Windows 10 support ends.

Thankfully, there are plenty of options on the table that don't involve hoping and praying on Microsoft releasing Windows 12 within the next 12-months.

If your machine meets the hardware requirements, then upgrading to Windows 11 is the most obvious choice.

If your machine doesn't meet the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11, then it may be time to invest in a new laptop. To help you on that path, Laptop Mag reviews laptops year-round to identify the best laptops and offers expert recommendations on how to choose your next notebook.

If you're dead set against Microsoft's latest operating system, then there's always the option of switching to an alternative operating system like Linux (which isn't as scary as you think).

Alternatively, you may wish leave behind Windows entirely, making the jump to macOS by investing in a new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air laptop, or using a more lightweight operating system in ChromeOS with one of the best Chromebooks.

More from Laptop Mag

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Apple MacBook Pro
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 311 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB Silver)
Our Review
1
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
2
Apple - MacBook Air 13.6"...
Best Buy
$999
View
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch Grey)
3
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel (14")
Lenovo USA
View
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(32GB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
4
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 Gaming...
Walmart
View
Dell XPS 15 (9530)
5
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,299
View
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
6
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
7
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
8
MacBook Pro M3 14-inch - 8GB...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
9
MacBook Pro (2023) 14-inch -...
Back Market (US)
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch)
10
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View
Load more deals
Rael Hornby
Rael Hornby
Content Editor

Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.