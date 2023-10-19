Google Meet is about to make you look stunning with these 3 features

Google revealed that it has implemented portrait touch-up features within the settings of Google Meet on mobile devices. While it's off by default, users can turn it to Subtle or Smoothing to compliment those days when you just didn't have the time to make yourself look perfect.

It'll be coming to the web by the end of 2023 as well, but we have no further specifics in regards to dates. This isn't a surprising addition either, as many meet websites and social media platforms boast face enhancement features as well.

What expect from Google Meet face enhancement

The feature is broken down into Subtle and Smoothing. No matter which you pick, they perform the same 3 key things: Complexion smoothing, under eye lightening, and eye whitening. The former is light while the latter does slightly more.

Users can preview the changes before entering a call to see if they like how it makes them look. Google Meet's face enhancement features will have a gradual rollout pace within the next 15 days starting from October 18, which means you could see it appear anywhere between now and two weeks from now. And even then, it could take longer than 15 days for feature visibility.

(Image credit: Google)

This is admittedly relevant to the very writer of this article, as Laptop Mag conducts its morning meetings through Google Meet. And I don't want every one of my peers to see the bags under my eyes indicating a complete lack of sleep,

Sometimes, my face doesn't look all that great and I'd rather not deal with it. But if these portrait smoothing features will make me more comfortable being on camera more often, it is absolutely welcome.

Some might suggest that features like these perpetuate a cycle of forcing people to always have to look beautiful, and while that might be true, it's a difficult issue to parse and we'll see how the internet reacts to its inclusion.