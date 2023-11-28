Google confirms your Drive files could be in danger — how to protect yourself

Google Drive users reported a bug a week ago claiming that their files had "suddenly disappeared." According to Google Support user Yeonjoong, their files from May onwards completely vanished. Since then, many users within the same thread have confirmed that they're having this issue.

Some report different solutions with varying degrees of success, but ultimately, users within the thread claim that even the recovery process will fail, while backup processes aren't helping. Alongside this, the activity tracker inside of Google does not show any changes when trying to check what exactly happened.

We're still awaiting information on what affected users can do to fix their Google Drive, but in the meantime, here are some preventive measures to ensure you're safe.

How to protect your Google Drive from file loss

It took a Google team member a little under a week to respond to Google Drive users being impacted by data loss, but yesterday, Saltej claimed that the team is investigating the problem that is impacting a "small group" of individuals. In the meantime, however, they offered recommendations to prevent you from being victim to this bug. While there doesn't seem to be a solution to those affected just yet, anyone seeking preventive measures can still come out from this safely.

Saltej's first recommendation is avoid clicking "disconnect account" while using Drive for desktop. Also, the Windows app data folder "%USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\Google\DriveFS" and Mac app data folder "~/Library/Application Support/Google/DriveFS" should not moved or deleted under any circumstances. It's also recommended that users with the space on their hard drive make a copy of the app data folder just in case something goes wrong regardless.

We're expecting Google Support to find permanent solutions to this issue sooner than later, and hopefully, those who are dealing with file loss will be able to get everything they uploaded back.