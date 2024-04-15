Adobe shakes things up with generative AI tools for Premiere Pro debuting at NAB 2024

Today Adobe is shaking things up a bit here at NAB 2024 for video editors with a sneak peek at some powerful new generative AI features coming to Premiere Pro later this year. These features are designed to streamline workflows and open up entirely new creative possibilities.

The centerpiece is a new video model for Adobe's Firefly AI technology. This model will power several groundbreaking tools, heres a quick peak at these new tools.

Generative Extend: Seamlessly add frames to clips, making it easier to fine-tune edits and create smoother transitions. No more struggling to get that perfect shot length.

Object Addition & Removal: Say goodbye to unwanted elements in your footage. Simply select and track objects to remove them, replace them with something else, or even add entirely new things like paintings or flowers.

Text to Video: Want to generate entirely new footage without leaving Premiere Pro? Now you can! Type in a prompt or upload reference images and let the AI do its magic. This is perfect for storyboarding or creating B-roll footage.

Developing powerful AI models

(Image credit: Future)

While Adobe is developing its powerful AI models, it recognizes the potential for a future with many specialized models, each with its own strengths. Premiere Pro will also support third-party generative AI models from companies like OpenAI and Runway. Imagine using these models to generate B-roll footage or extend a shot by a few seconds within Premiere Pro, which could be very time-saving and cost-effective.

But Adobe isn't just focused on creating the most impressive AI but is also committed to responsible innovation. This means ensuring that AI-generated content is used ethically and transparently. One way is by attaching Content Credentials to assets produced within their applications. These credentials will act like a label, letting users see how the content was made and what AI models were involved. I don't know if this will help people feel better, but it is a good move on Adobe's part.

In addition to the generative AI tools, Premiere Pro is also getting some new AI-powered audio features in May. These features include interactive fade handles for faster audio transitions, automatic audio category tagging, and redesigned waveforms for better readability.

Overall, these new features represent a major leap forward for video editing. By harnessing the power of generative AI, Adobe is empowering editors to work faster, explore new creative possibilities, and ultimately tell even better stories.

We'll be bringing you more news from NAB 2024 this week, so follow along if you want the latest news from the massive event including hands-on impressions and more.