Adobe Photoshop Express Review

The mobile version of the classic image-processing software is by no means as comprehensive as its desktop complement. Still, we were pleased to see that Adobe Photoshop Express packs all the essential photo-editing features that most mobile shutterbugs could ever want.

After you've selected a picture to edit, icons across the top of the screen provide quick access to several functions: Crop, Brightness, Sharpness, and Special Effects. Tapping an icon opens a drop-down list menu with more specific tweaks. From there you can make adjustments to each setting by swiping from left to right on-screen, though there's no literal slider control.

Unfortunately, in shedding the bulk for its mobile version, Adobe let go of several staple effects in Photoshop. For instance, white balance, fill light, blacks, curves, hue, luminance, and vignetting are nowhere to be found.

Still, in a sea of photo apps rife with duplicates and less-polished options, Photoshop Express is a boon for accomplishing simple post-processing tasks.