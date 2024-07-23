This rumored iPhone SE 4 change could ruin two of its most popular features

Apple's iPhone SE series is praised for two factors: it's budget-friendly and small. However, according to a new rumor, one of those fan-favorite features might be missing from the upcoming iPhone SE 4.

Thanks to reliable tipster Ice Universe via Weibo, the iPhone SE 4 will likely ditch its smaller form factor. A 6.06-inch OLED display will reportedly replace the iPhone SE 3's existing 4.7-inch LCD display.

This new rumor aligns with an old report from The Elec in March 2023, which predicted the iPhone SE 4 would switch to OLED. The report speculated that Apple would likely use old parts previously designated for the "iPhone 13 from 2021 or the iPhone 14 from 2022" (translated from Chinese), which also have 6.06-inch, or 6.1-inch rounded, displays.

With the iPhone 13 mini and its 5.42-inch display already gone, Apple will no longer offer new iPhones with displays smaller than 6.1 inches.

Although this is the biggest rumored change for Apple's iPhone SE 4, it's not the only upgrade we're expecting.

More anticipated changes for the iPhone SE 4

The iPhone SE 4's expected display upgrade—from a 4.7-inch LCD screen to a 6.1-inch OLED screen—will most likely raise its price.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser/Ian Zelbo)

The current iPhone SE starts at $429, and it's possible the next-gen iPhone SE could jump to $469 or even higher, but we're hoping it stays under $500 to retain its 'budget-friendly' nature. This $469 price is based on an estimate from The Elec that the cost to produce OLED for the iPhone SE 4 is around $40, but if the iPhone SE 4 receives other hardware upgrades, the price could go up more than $40.

Based on historical trends, the iPhone SE 4 will likely receive an A16 Bionic chip — a generational upgrade over the current iPhone SE's A15 Bionic chip — but chip upgrades don't usually amount to an increase in a phone's base price.

The iPhone SE 4 could also receive a much-needed refresh on its camera setup, and we're hoping to see improved battery life. However, there's a long wait between now and its potential release date in 2025. Check out all the iPhone SE 4 rumors we've heard so far to see if this upcoming budget-friendly phone is worth waiting for.