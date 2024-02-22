iPhone users stuck in SOS mode after AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile outage: Don't panic!
Has your iPhone suddenly entered SOS mode? You're not alone! Reports from across U.S. social media indicate that service providers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile are currently facing a national outage, triggering iPhones to enter into a no-service state.
Thankfully, while the SOS warning sounds severe it doesn't mean that there is a state of national emergency, or that you're in danger. iPhone's SOS mode kicks in when your cellular connection has been severed, meaning you can only complete SOS calls or texts to emergency services.
People owning an iPhone 13 or earlier devices won't get the SOS indicator but will see a "No service" indicator, instead.
According to Downdetector.com, the following areas are reporting major cellular issues:
- iPhone SOS issue wider than first reported. Article updated to include Verizon and T-Mobile cellular disruptions.
- New York
- Los Angeles
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Kansas
- Mississippi
- Georgia
- South Carolina
ATT outage: How to solve iPhone SOS indicator
Sadly, with a national outage, there's little you can personally do to resolve this. The fault should be in the process of being fixed by AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile and resolved ASAP.
However, you may be able to resolve the issue in certain areas by following our guide on SOS on iPhone: What it means and how to fix it.
Beyond this, it's a waiting game while the affected cellular providers try to work on a solution.
Outlook
User reports are seemingly increasing for this issue nation-wide, so while it may be frustrating, it also means that the issue will be a high priority for cellular networks like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile to resolve. This is likely to be a temporary issue, so don't worry too much.
We'll update this page with more news as it arrives, but until then at least know that the issue isn't exclusively your own, and that a continuation of service should follow.
