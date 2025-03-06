If Apple couldn't sell me on XR with a $3,500 headset, I doubt a $2,500 foldable iPhone will work either

Is the Apple Tax going too far?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in navy blue held above a table
(Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

Rumors of Apple's foldable iPhone have been circulating for several years, first appearing in the news in 2017. Since then, whispers of its existence have occasionally sprouted, but recent leaks suggest that we're finally reaching a point where its launch is imminent.

A post last month from Digital Chat Station claimed that the dimensions of its two screens had been leaked. In its folded state, the screen would be 5.49 inches, but once it's unfolded, it reveals a 7.74-inch inner screen. The account also claimed that we could expect the phone within the next year or two, so it's rumored to be on the horizon.

Another report came on Thursday, with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) predicting the device will be priced at over $2,000 or potentially up to $2,500. Keep in mind, this figure is likely referring to the starting price, meaning its more luxurious configurations could get even more expensive.

He also corroborates the leak from last month, predicting that the device will have a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display. Other predictions include mass production beginning Q4 2026, 9-9.5mm thickness when folded, 4.5-4.8mm thickness when unfolded, and the device will be made with a mix of stainless steel (only in the hinge) and titanium alloy (some in hinge, and all in the casing).

While some might find this announcement exciting, all I see is more proof that the Apple tax is real and it might continue to fail. If people weren't convinced by the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro, what makes Apple think they'll invest in a $2,500 foldable iPhone, especially when there are far cheaper alternatives?

$2,500 for a foldable iPhone sounds absolutely absurd

Would you spend $2,500 on a foldable iPhone? There is definitely a market of consumers that would, but will it be any more significant than those who invested in the Apple Vision Pro?

According to The Information, the device was reportedly taken out of production as a result of reduced demand. Apple is apparently focusing on trying to develop a less expensive headset for its next generation.

While some might not think the Meta Quest 3 is comparable to the Apple Vision Pro, how can the latter's $3,500 price tag possibly expect to compete with the former's availability for as low as $499?

Applying this to foldable phones reveals the same truth: You can get a foldable or flip phone for far less than $2,500, so beyond just loyalty to Apple, what reason would someone have to spend nearly $1,000 more on a similar product?

Look at products like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, which starts as low as $1,099. To be fair, it is a flip phone and not necessarily the same book-style foldable phone that Apple is making. But even if we look at the Galaxy Z Fold6, its starting price of $1,599 is significantly less than the predicted price of Apple's foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6: $1,599 at Samsung

Features: 256GB storage, 12GB of RAM, 7.6-inch 2,160 x 1,856p main display, 968 x 2,376-inch sub display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

View Deal

Apple has done a good job with both MacBook and iPhone at creating competitively priced products. While they're definitely not cheap, they're not so expensive that buyers feel they're suffering under the weight of the fabled Apple tax.

According to Tim Cook in a Wired interview, Apple Vision Pro was reportedly meant to be an "early adopter product." However, this doesn't change the fact that it wasn't quite as successful as expected and was wildly overpriced compared to its primary mixed reality rival, the Meta Quest 3. It's entirely possible that Apple's foldable iPhone will face a similar fate at such a steep price.

