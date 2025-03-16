Apple's iPhone 17 Air almost had this game-changing design, report says

This iPhone design could have been a thing of the past.

Apple reportedly introducing a new iPhone variant coming with its upcoming iPhone 17 line. The phone, unofficially called the "iPhone 17 Air," could be the thinnest iPhone Apple created although it might not be as thin as some may had anticipated.

A new report on the iPhone 17 Air claims Apple's attempt to make this phone extra thin led to a radical design idea.

Apple initially wanted to make the iPhone 17 Air completely port-free, according to a report from Bloomberg. The iPhone maker reportedly considered removing the USB-C from the phone, requiring users to charge their phone wireless and sync their data via the cloud.

That plan was scrapped in part due to the concerns of customers being upset with this new design change, which comes as no surprise considering how past changes, such as switching cable connections and removing the headphone port, were met with discontent. Another reason Apple reportedly didn't go with the idea was due to the recent ruling in the EU requiring new iPhones to incorporate a USB-C connection, which is what led to the recent inclusion of the connection with the iPhone 15.

However, if this new thin iPhone becomes a success, Apple will reportedly make another attempt at a port-free phone in the future.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the idea of a port-free design.

How thin will the iPhone 17 Air be?

It's still unknown exactly how thin the iPhone 17 Air will be.

Apple reportedly reduced the thickness of the phone by 2mm. That doesn't seem like a significant amount, but considered the iPhone 16 was 7.8mm, a reduction of that much is a huge design effort.

One social media user known for leaking Apple designs posted dummy models for the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup. Among the models is a thinner iPhone that could be the iPhone 17 Air.

Here’s your first look at the iPhone 17 dummies, Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WnOjD71IbaMarch 16, 2025

Even with its thin design, Apple is reportedly making the iPhone 17 Air larger in regards to its screen size. The phone would have a screen measuring 6.6 inches, which would be about the same size as the Pro version. The report says there was an initial plan to make the thin iPhone have an even bigger screen at 6.9 inches, closer to the Pro Max sizing, but that idea was ultimately scrapped due to concerns a phone that thin and large possibly bending, which was an issue referred to as "Bendgate" back with the iPhone 6.

While Apple is reportedly making some sacrifices with the iPhone 17 Air—such as including only one rear camera and eliminating the SIM card slot—the phone will still offer battery life comparable to other models. The iPhone Air could be priced at $900, placing it at the same price range as the iPhone Plus, according to the report.

Apple will reportedly implement the technologies developed for the iPhone 17 Air in future devices, most notably the rumored folding iPhone. Apple’s folding phone has been the subject of speculation for years, while other manufacturers like Samsung and Google have already released their own foldable devices in recent years. Apple is expected to unveil its folding iPhone next year, but details on this phone remain scarce.