Galaxy AI arrives for Galaxy S23 and more — how to get the game-changing update

The launch of the Galaxy S24 series introduced Samsung fans to a host of new features under the Galaxy AI umbrella. After a couple of months enjoying those features to themselves, a number of other Samsung devices are getting the Galaxy AI treatment.

The One UI 6.1 update is rolling out now on devices from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, USCC, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

What are the new Galaxy AI features?

Galaxy AI includes a wide variety of new features, but the big highlights include Circle to Search with Google. This feature is exactly as it sounds, you can just circle an item on screen to automatically search Google for it.

Live Translate blew us away at the Galaxy S24 launch, you can watch the demo below. This gives you real-time translation including live captions during a call. The individual on the other end doesn't need to have a Samsung phone or anything else installed, so if you're armed with your trusty Samsung phone, say goodbye to language barriers.

Chat Assist is another helpful addition for those of us that have a tough time with messaging. Galaxy AI can help you craft the perfect message by offering translation, distinct writing styles and tones, along with spelling and grammar fixes.

Finally for mobile photographers, Galaxy AI gives you a whole new set of tools to craft the perfect image on the go. Generative Edit allows you to remove elements from photos, resize elements in photos, or just enhance the overall look. Who needs Photoshop?

Full list of Galaxy AI features coming in One UI 6.1:

Circle to Search with Google

Chat Assist

Interpreter

Live Translate (Not available on Tab S9)

Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist

Generative Edit

Edit Suggestion

Instant Slow-mo

Generative Wallpaper

The update is rolling out now, but it won't be available to all users immediately, so you may need to check back if it isn't showing up on your phone right away.

To check for the update just go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install.

The update should just take a few minutes and you'll be rocketing through Galaxy AI.